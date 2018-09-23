PR to launch three new passenger trains

LAHORE : Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Pakistan Railways is facing financial deficit of Rs 38 billion besides incurring debt of Rs 25 billion.

While addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, Sheikh Rashid termed the previous government “the most corrupt and dishonest government” in the history of Pakistan, saying Nawaz Sharif and party looted the national the exchequer which caused immense problems to the national institutions, including Pakistan Railways.

The minister also announced launch of three new passenger trains, one from October 1 and two from October 16, 2018. One new train will operate between Lahore and Faisalabad.

The other two new trains are Mohenjo Daro Express and Rohi Express. Mohenjo Daro Express will cover Mohenjodaro, Larkana, Sehwan and Jamshoro while Rohi Express will cover Pannu Aqil, Ghotki, Daharki, Sadiqabad Rahim Yar Khan and Khanpur.

The minister said that Pakistan Railways reservation offices at all the seven operating divisions would now remain open from 8am to 12am.

If required, Pakistan Railways would be going to keep reservation offices open round the clock, he added.

Sheikh Rashid termed main lines ML-1 and ML-2 the backbone and defence lines of Pakistan, saying Pakistan Railways was also weighing the option of brining ML-2 under the CPEC. He said under the project, the train speed on ML-1 would be 160 km/h.

He said Pakistan Railways would invite the private parties to set up a food street and picnic spot at the Golra Sharif Railway Station, also known as Railway Heritage Museum.

He said Pakistan Railways was understaffed and some 23,000 positions were vacant. A summary had been moved to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval of 10,000 jobs on an emergency basis.

He said the PM had also been requested for one-step upgrade of all employees of the railways.

The minister said he desired to put on sale two to three big plots of Pakistan Railways in Lahore and Karachi, saying this could bring railways out of financial crisis. However, final decision in this regard would be taken by the premier, he added.

Terming Karachi jugular vein of Pakistan, he said PR was also weighing the option of partially shifting railways headquarters to the port city.

He said that Pakistan Railways was studying the under-capacity trains and added in order to facilitate the general public it could offer half fare for transportation of goods through trains. He added tenders would be floated for installation of water filtration plants at all divisions’ railways stations on October 15.

The minister also said that during the first 100 days of the incumbent government, Pakistan Railways would strive to increase freight trains from 10 to 15. He said biometric attendance would also be introduced in Pakistan Railways while it also got approval for electricity meters from the ECC.

About the recent accident of Khushal Khan Khattak Express, he said inquiry committee in this regard would submit its report by September 30.

To a question about the release of Nawaz Sharif, Sheikh Rasheed said he had no knowledge of any deal and added, however, Shahbaz Sharif was in a better position to explain it.

Replying to another question, he said he was sure that the railways record maintained during British era was still intact.