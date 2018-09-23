Govt yet to give road map to end corruption: JI

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaquat Baloch has said that the government has not given any road map for the eradication of corruption and recovery of the plundered public money from the corrupt so far and has instead spread the begging bowl before Saudi Arabia, China and international financial institutions.

He was talking to journalists at the annual function of Karachi Union of Journalists.

The JI leader said that the government should carry the mega scandals of the 436 people named in the Panama leaks to their local end.

He deplored that the mini-budget had opened the floodgates of price hike. Baloch said that the masses wanted a solution to their problems.