Hospital’s sweeper nabbed over bid to rape doctor

BAHAWALPUR: Police nabbed a sweeper of Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan, in an attempted rape case following the protest by the Young Doctors Association and other doctors of the hospital.

According to an FIR registered in Police Station A-Division Rahim Yar Khan on the complaint of deputy medical superintendent night shift Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Azmi, sweeper Ali Hassan the other day entered the duty room of doctors of emergency ward at midnight where the lady house officer (S) was sleeping alone and he tried to rape her, on which she resisted and started screaming. Hearing her screams, the house officer security guards along with deputy MS night rushed towards the place and rescued her. The sweeper was allegedly naked and drunk. The security guards beat him and later handed him over to the police for registration of an FIR.

In the wake of the incident, Shaikh Zayed Hospital’s medical superintendent has suspended the deputy medical superintendent and one other duty doctor. He had constituted a three-member senior doctors committee to probe the matter. On the other hand, different rival groups of doctors of Shaikh Zayed Hospital including YDA are exploiting this incident for their vested interests.