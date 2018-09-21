Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

Islamabad

IA
Ibne Ahmad
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woes of Fazal Town residents

Not so long before the elections 2018, the streets of Fazal Town Phase-I and the adjoining localities were dug up to lay water pipelines as these areas have no water supply.

Since then they have not been repaired. People washing their cars and houses as well as leaky sewers have also worsened the situation. It is not surprising to know that streets in a poor neighbourhood always remain in bad shape.

The wealthier areas automatically land at the top of the city authorities' repair list. Walking in the streets of Fazal Town Phase-I is a safety hazard. Parts of the streets are elevated, uneven and difficult to walk. "The roads outside my home are even worse, says Zainab Hayat, living in that locality.

Cars can be seen dodging and swerving to avoid the dips and uneven portions. One can imagine the condition of bikers. It's not just Zainab. Her neighbours Qasim and Ali also express frustration over their streets. Both guys say months have gone by with no road improvement work in their area. "I've been here for almost a year and the city authorities have never tried to fix it," says Murtaza, resident of the same area. It's gotten to the point where I am worried about my kids hurting themselves," adds Murtaza."I wish I could just have the city fathers come out here and instruct them on our streets, or have their kids play a game in the street without busting their ankle. I have busted my ankle trying to run down this street," says Mehdi, a 9th class student of the area.

If driving a car into a crevice can jangle your teeth, just think what it's like to hit one while riding on a bike. Everyone loathes depressions in the streets, but they're far more dangerous for cyclists, who can't absorb the shock of hitting one. They ride around them without exposing themselves to another danger. "I frequently encounter depressions in my street that make my ride difficult," says Abul Ali.

"Yesterday on my ride home, I noticed some fresh asphalt had been put down. But only one of the three depressions had been filled. I'm not sure of the rationale for not completing the job; perhaps the workers ran out of time, or asphalt. I am dismayed as to why this time around the work was not done as in the past they always repaired the holes quickly.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral