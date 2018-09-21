Fri September 21, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
September 21, 2018

Governor for boosting ties with EU, other countries

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said Pakistan is a peaceful country which has rendered invaluable sacrifices for peace in the region.

Pakistan intends to achieve its economic growth targets by promoting trade and economic relations with European Union and other countries of the world. He stated this while talking to a six-member delegation of European conservative and reformists group of parliamentarians led by vice president ECR Germany Hans-Olaf HENKEL at Governor House on Thursday.

The governor said strengthening national economy is not possible without the promotion of trade and economic activities. That is why; the PTI government is following a holistic strategy to promote trade economic activities by providing conducive atmosphere to the investors.

He said that lakhs of new opportunities of employment will be created due to increased investment. Ch Sarwar said that he worked very hard for achieving the GSP+ status in his previous tenure but the previous government could not achieved sufficient benefits due to some reasons.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that provision of basic necessities of life to the people is a priority agenda of the government and devolution of power and authority to the grassroots is being ensured so that local bodies’ representatives could better serve the people.

The government fully believes in corruption-free and clean politics and we will come up to the expectations of the people on the basis of our performance. The delegation termed the achievement of GSP+ status for European markets an important achievement of Pakistan and appreciated the strong role rendered by Ch Muhammad Sarwar in this regard.

They said that experiences of the governor and his close contacts with the European counties will help in economic development of Pakistan. They also appreciated the government efforts for bringing improvements in economic sector and said that achievement of GSP + status is the result of these steps.

