Thu September 20, 2018
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Reforms vs the image of reforms

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 20, 2018

ANP hails suspension of sentence to Nawaz Sharif, family members

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has termed the suspension of the sentences of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members a good omen for democracy.

Through a statement issued here, ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan said that former prime minister was implicated in fabricated cases for achieving political objectives.

The ANP chief said that efforts for democracy from a single platform would continue. He expressed the hope that the cases against the former prime minister would be quashed.

He said the country’s institutions should function under the constitutional authority on merit for the integrity of Pakistan. In a separate statement, ANP General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said suspension of the sentence of the former prime minister was expected as the state had achieved its objectives.

The ANP leader said that state had achieved its objectives and now the sentences of the former PM and his daughter were suspended.

He said that state had imprisoned Nawaz Sharif to manipulate general election and install its own prime minister, speaker and achieved other objectives. He said that opposition had passed a resolution in the all parties conference in Murree that had demanded release of Nawaz Sharif and protection to his family.

The ANP leader asked the government to quash the cases against the former PM.

Meanwhile, the ANP submitted an adjournment motion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the delay in the transfer of administrative authority to the province.

ANP’s provincial general secretary and parliamentary leader in the KP Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak submitted the motion.

The adjournment motion has brought the attention of the assembly to the fact that administrative authority of the merged district had not been brought under the control of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It claimed that such delaying tactics were adding to the miseries of the tribespeople who had suffered for a very long time.

Sardar Hussain Babak through the adjournment motion said the tribespeople had suffered huge losses during militancy and military operations and they must be compensated for that.

Comments

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

