Mazari shows concern over HR violations in certain countries

Islamabad : Minister for Human Rights; Dr. Shireen M Mazari expressed grave concerns over the violation of basic human rights and restrictions on the religious freedom of Muslim citizens in some European states.

She urged the international community to take prompt action in this regard and to play a decisive role not only in seeking an end to the violation but to restore and protect their human right in the pursuance of the Human Rights European Convention. She expressed these concerns during a meeting with a delegation of European Union headed by Jean-François Cautain; Ambassador of the European Union in Pakistan.

The delegation was comprised of Political Counsellor Frank-Olivier Roux and Human Rights Counsellor Javeria Kabani and others. Officials of the Human Rights Ministry also attended the meeting. They remain with the minister for some time and discussed bilateral cooperation and matters of mutual interest with particular reference to the human rights including the rights of women and minorities in particular. Matters related the protection of the basic human rights of Muslim community in European states also came under discussion.

Addressing the delegation, the Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has said that Muslim community have been facing the impediments to practice their religion freely adding that Muslims in some European states had been deprived of their basic human rights. "We do have serious concerns in this regard and everyday human rights situation of Muslim citizens is becoming worst," she added. Dr Mazari briefed the delegation regarding the prevailing human rights situation in the country. She also apprised them about the steps which have been taken for the protection of human rights including the rights of women and minorities. She further said that all the minorities in Pakistan have religious freedom and they are enjoying complete freedom as equal citizen. She assured that all out efforts would be made to ensure the promotion and protection of their basic rights.She further showed her commitment for the effective implementation of the United Nations Conventions in pursuance to the constitution of the Pakistan and International commitments. Human Rights Minister also apprised the EU Ambassador about the steps to ensure the protection of Human Rights particularly the rights of women, children and minorities. She said the ministry is working on three bills including Anti Torture and Custodial Death, Rights of Persons with Disability and Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill.

"The draft of the bills has been forwarded to the Law Ministry for vetting and further process to present before the cabinet. She said that besides the implementation of Hindu Marriage Act, the ministry had drawn up a new Christian divorce bill for the National Assembly. EU Ambassador appreciated the steps of government especially the Ministry of Human Rights for the Protection and promotion of human rights and successful awareness campaign about women’s right to inheritance. Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also assured her complete support in this regard.