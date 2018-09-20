Robbed

After spending Eidul Fitr in Hyderabad, we returned to Karachi and saw the lock of our house broken. We later found out that the thief that broke into our house took our valuable items, including prize bonds and jewellery. We registered a complaint and police officials started the investigation. We also gave them the CCTV footage which showed the thief breaking into our house.

Now, whenever I ask the police about our case’s progress, they say that the police were doing its level best to arrest the culprit. After almost two and a half months, we are still waiting for the police to bring the criminal to book. The IGP Sindh must look into this matter and instruct police officials to put the thief behind the bars urgently.

Syed Waqar Ali

Karachi