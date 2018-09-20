Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms

World

AFP
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Turkey jails executives of shuttered TV channel

ISTANBUL: An Istanbul court on Wednesday jailed three former executives of a closed down leftist television channel for spreading "terror propaganda", reports said. The court convicted Hayatin Sesi TV’s former co-owners Mustafa Kara and Ismail Gokhan Bayram and editor-in chief Gokhan Cetin of disseminating propoganda both for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Islamic State (IS) extremists.

All three were handed jail terms of three years and nine months.

Hayatin Sesi TV, a leftist channel which had been strongly critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and closely covered the summer 2013 protests against his rule,. It was shut down by emergency decree in the wake of 2016 failed coup.

Media rights groups Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the International Press Institute (IPI) confirmed the three-year nine-month sentences handed down by the court to each of the men.

Prosecutors had asked that they serve at least 13 years in jail. Supporters had described the charges as absurd. They were convicted of disseminating propaganda for IS, the PKK and another radical Kurdish group the Kurdistan Freedom Falcons (TAK) in their reporting.

The three can remain at liberty pending appeal, the Turkey representative of RSF Erol Onderoglu told AFP, slamming the jail sentences as "harsh and disproportionate". Press rights groups accuse Erdogan of squeezing freedom of expression in Turkey, especially after the failed coup, although the authorities insist that no one has been prosecuted without due legal cause. According to the P24 press freedom group, there are now 183 journalists jailed in Turkey, most of whom were imprisoned in the wake of the failed coup.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral