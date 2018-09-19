Islamabad beat Peshawar in U19 cricket

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad beat Peshawar by five wickets in the Inter-Region U19 Three-Day Cricket Tournament at the Gohati Ground in Swabi on Tuesday.

Pacer Zainul Abidin finished with excellent figures of 7-28 as Peshawar were bowled out for just 95 in their second innings.

Islamabad reached the victory target of 64 for the loss of five wickets. Haroon Waheed (18) was the top scorer for Islamabad.

Earlier, Niaz (31) was the notable run-getter for Peshawar in their second innings.

Peshawar managed 163 runs in the first innings and Islamabad replied with 195.

Scores in brief: At Gohati Cricket Ground, Swabi: Peshawar 163 all out in 41.5 overs (Niaz 37, Muhammad Haleem 26; Zainul Abidin 4-43, Haroon Wahid 3-31) and 95 all out in 24.4 overs (Niaz 31; Zainul Abidin 7-28, Sardar Khan 2-22). Islamabad 195 all out in 52.1 overs (Sarim Ashfaq 74, Azan Tariq 48, Haroon Wahid 30; Muhammad Amir 4-40, Amir Azmat 4-43) and 66-5 in 16.3 overs (Muhammad Amir 3-21). Result: Islamabad won by 6 wickets.

At Marghazar Ground, Islamabad: Rawalpindi 168 all out in 55 overs (Mubasir Khan 46, Awais Abid 52; Hashim Ibrahim 5-49, Muhammad Arsalan 3-21, Abdul Qayyum 2-42) and 312-5 declared in 64 overs (Mubasir Khan 69, Zaid Khan 64, Adil Faseeh 44 not out, Muhammad Usman 36, Razaul Mustafa 33 not out, Awais Abid 30, Muhammad Ajmal 25; Hashim Ibraheem 3-126, Adil Sarwar 2-68). Lahore Whites 180 all out in 54 overs (Muhammad Arsalan 45, Adil Sarwar 45, Irfan Abid 24, Ibrahim 24; Muhammad Shawaiz 2-13, Mubasir Khan 2-14, Shehraz Khan 3-70, Zaid Khan 2-8, Muhammad Shawaiz 2-24, Mubasir Khan 2-28) and 15-0 in 6 overs.