Hike in gas price rejected

LAHORE: All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) has rejected increase in gas price, terming it against the interest of CNG sector. Ghiyas Paracha, group leader of APCNGA, said CNG sector wouldn't accept steep increase in gas tariff. He claimed that the government's step would badly hit lower class as transport fares would be increased significantly. The public transport fares would be jacked up by 40-50 per cent.