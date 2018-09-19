JS Bank Organizes Unity Through Football Tournament

Karachi: To promote unity and encourage football in Pakistan, JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s leading and fastest growing banks held the Aik Awam Cup 2018.

An annual football tournament which commenced on Defence Day i.e. 6th September, the event aimed to bring together communities through the medium of sports and celebrate our biggest national asset i.e. our Unity as a nation. The tournament also provided a platform to encourage young footballing talent in Pakistan. Featuring 32 football clubs from across Karachi, the event took place over a period of 11 days with the final taking place on Sunday 16th September 2018.

The final saw an exciting matchup taking place with the National Fighters FC scoring a last-minute penalty goal against its opponent Gizri Star to win the closing match at Gizri Stadium Karachi. JS Bank’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, Zaid Haroon was Chief Guest during the prize distribution ceremony.***