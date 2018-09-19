Sunridge Chakki Atta making inroads in international markets

Karachi: Sunridge Chakki Atta’s first export shipment sailed to Sri Lanka in June 2018. It was followed by shipments to UAE and North America in July 2018. There are more orders from North America for September 2018. “It is a testament to our high quality and world class hygiene standards that our partners have selected our product”, commented Muhammed Amin, CEO Sunridge Foods on the occasion.

International Atta markets are mostly dominated by Indian and Middle Eastern brands. Sunridge will be challenging their dominance. “We are confident that we will make major inroads in international markets based on our consistent quality and hygienic product” added Muhammed Amin.***