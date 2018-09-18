India test fires man-portable anti-tank missile

NEW DELHI: India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the first successful test firing of a new indigenously designed and developed man-portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM) in western state of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.

The missile test was carried out at the Ahmednagar test range.

“Indigenously developed MPATGM was successfully flight tested for the second time from the Ahmednagar range today. All the mission objectives have been met,” a statement issued by the Defence Ministry said.

“The two missions on 15 and 16 September 2018 have been successfully flight tested for different ranges including the maximum range capability.”

A Defence Ministry spokesman said Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the DRDO team, Indian army and associated industries for the two successes of the MPATGM weapon system.