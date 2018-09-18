Tue September 18, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

U-19 Cricket: Islamabad managelead against Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad managed first innings lead against Peshawar reaching 180 for 5 at the draw of stumps on the opening day of three-day National Under-19 Championship match at the Gohati Ground Swabi Monday.

Earlier Peshawar managed 163 in the first innings with Niaz 37 being the top scorer. For Islamabad Zainul Abidin (4-43) and Haroon Waheed (3-31) bowled well. For Islamabad Sarim Ashfaq (73*) was at the crease when stumps were drawn for opening day. Azan Tariq (48) also played well. Islamabad enjoyed 17 runs lead with five of their first innings wickets in hand.

Scores: Peshawar Region 163 all out in 41.5 overs (Niaz 37, Muhammad Haleem 26, Zainul Abidin 4-43, Haroon Wahid 3-31)Islamabad Region 180-5 in 46 overs (Sarim Ashfaq 73 not out, Azan Tariq 48, Amir Azmat 2-39)

Scores of other matches: At NBP Stadium Karachi: Multan Region 267 all out in 81.3 overs (Muhammad Basit 136, Ali Hasnain 80, Hasnain Hussain 4-82, Kamran Afridi 2-61, Muhammad Waseem 2-49, Said Nazeer 2-57). FATA Region 39-2 in 6.1 overs (Aftab Alam 32)

At UBL Sports Complex Karachi: Abbottabad 64 all out in 36.5 overs (Tariq Khan 7-25, Nadir Shah 2-18, Ghazi Nasir 1-21) and 21-0 in 7 overs.

Karachi Region Blues 164 all out in 51.2 overs (Ahsan Ullah 53, Majid Baloch 30, Muhammad Asad 3-68, Nauman Akbar 2-22, Muhammad Adil 2-25)

At Marghzar Ground Islamabad:Rawalpindi Region 168 all out in 55 overs (Mubasir Khan 46, Awais Abid 52, Hashim Ibrahim 5-49, Muhammad Arsalan 3-21, Abdul Qayyum 2-42)

Lahore Region Whites 121-7 in 35 overs Muhammad Arsalan 45, Muhammad Shawaiz 2-13, Mubasir Khan 2-14, Sheraz Khan 2-52).

