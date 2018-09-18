Seven police injured in Ukraine clashes with nationalists

KIEV: Seven police officers were injured Monday in clashes with ultranationalists who were protesting a decision by the authorities to extradite a Russian citizen wanted by Moscow as a suspected Islamic State fighter, Kiev police said. Dozens of protesters, mostly from Ukraine’s far-right groups, blocked the entrance to the building of the prosecutor general’s office with a trash can and set it on fire. They then tried to storm the building, demanding the dismissal of the deputy prosecutor general who signed the permission to extradite Timur Tumgoyev, an AFP correspondent said. Protesters used stones and pepper spray to enter the building but were pushed back by the law enforcement officers. “Seven police officers were injured,” police said.