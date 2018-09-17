Four die as vehicle falls into river in Swat

MINGORA: Four tourists died and two sustained injuries when a vehicle fell into the river near Mahodand Lake on Sunday, police said.

They said that tourists belonging to Lahore were on the way back to Kalam after visiting the scenic tourist spot of Mahodand when their vehicle plunged into river apparently due to the dilapidated condition of the road.

As a result, four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries. Those killed include Rehan Butt, Atif Butt, Umar Niaz and Asif.

The injured were identified as Anwar Khan and Umair, residents of Makanbagh, Mingora. The injured were shifted to Kalam Civil Hospital.