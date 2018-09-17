Bhutan’s ruling party defeated in first round of polls

NEW DELHI: Bhutan’s prime minister conceded defeat Sunday, after the ruling party was knocked out in the first round of the small Himalayan nation’s third-ever election. Harvard educated Tshering Tobgay was seeking a second term in the poll but fell short of two rival parties, who will contest a runoff on October 18. Election officials said Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT), which won Bhutan’s first-ever election when the kingdom transitioned to democracy in 2008, attracted nearly 93,000 votes, narrowly beating Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT). “I congratulate DNT and DPT and their candidates (on) their outstanding performance,” Tobgay posted on Twitter.