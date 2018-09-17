Javed Malik condoles with Sharifs

LAHORE: President of International Diplomat Club, Ambassador Javed Malik, met with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra and offered his condolence on the demise of his wife Kalsoom Nawaz.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)President Shahbaz Sharif and other members of the Sharif Family were also present on the occasion. While praying for the departed soul, Javed Malik said he remembers Kalsoom Nawaz as a very learned lady with a warm personality and motherly affection.

She was a pillar of support for Nawaz Sharif and stood by him and the party through thick and thin, he said and added: “Just like those inside Pakistan, even overseas Pakistanis are greatly saddened by her demise and we pray may Allah Almighty rest her soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this immense and irreparable loss with fortitude.”