A new source of income

It is unfortunate that social media in our country has been reduced to a platform where users can only engage in meaningless debates. Many countries are actively using social media as a tool for economic growth. Even in our neighbouring country, India, many artists have made the most of social media and generated income through it. In addition, many house-based businesses have reached a greater audience through social networking sites.

This is the platform that has made it possible for our human resource to work for people living in other countries and generate a good amount of money. Keeping in view the significance of social media, the government should launch training programmes for people. Through regular training and study sessions, people should be taught how to run their business on or offer their services through social media.

Muhammad Izhar Ali Shah

Peshawar