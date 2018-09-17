University buses

This is to draw the attention of the administration of the University of Karachi to the unavailability of shuttle service. Due to lack of this facility, students have to suffer a lot. They have to pay extra fare to rickshaw drivers – who charge high prices for short distances – on a daily basis. Often, they can’t find rickshaws and have to walk a long distance to reach their department.

This is quite tiring and time-consuming for students. The University of Karachi is a public varsity and it is the responsibility of the government to look into its affairs and resolve all the problems.

Hafiza Zuha

Karachi