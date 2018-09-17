Dry Sindh

Sindh has been facing an acute shortage of irrigation water which has a negative impact on the province’s agriculture output. The flow of water in the River Indus has declined significantly in the recent days. The water level at Kotri Barrage is decreasing continuously. Many acres of land have become barren because of water scarcity in Sindh. Due to unavailability of fodder and grass, small farmers’ livestock is gradually perishing. The Sindh government should take concrete measures to ensure the uninterrupted supply of water across the province.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad