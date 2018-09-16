Ayyan directed to appear before court on Oct 6

RAWALPINDI: A special court on Saturday directed Ayyan Ali to appear before it along with bail bonds on October 6.

As the hearing began, Ayyan’s counsel presented medical report of his client and sought exemption from appearance. However, the court warned against absence and directed the counsel to present model girl along with bail bonds on October 6. The court further warned if Ayyan did not appear, non-bailable arrest warrants would be issued. Ayyan Ali has been in the media limelight when authorities nabbed her at the VIP lounge of Benazir Bhutto International Airport.