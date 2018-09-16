Islamabad maul Hyderabad by an innings & 145 runs

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Region took just 10 more overs Saturday morning to wrap up Hyderabad second innings winning the National Under-19 three-day match by an innings and 145 runs at the National Ground. The overnight batsman Mujahid Ali (28) was removed without adding any score to his overnight total as Hyderabad were bowled out for 121 runs in the second innings. Sardar Khan (4-36) was again the pick of bowlers for Islamabad.He finished the match with 9 for 55. Haroon Waheed who smashed big hundred on the second day also bowled well to take 3 wickets for just 5 runs.

Haroon Waheed (177) earlier put Islamabad in a winning position. His innings helped Islamabad reach 380 for 8 declared in the first innings. Hyderabad then were left struggling at 113 for 6 in their second innings at the close of second days play. Hyderabad managed 114 in the first innings.

Brief scores: Hyderabad Region 114 all out in 34.5 overs (Saud Jaffri 54, Sardar Khan 5-19, Ahsan Asghar 3-29) and 121 all out in 45 overs (Mujahid Ali 28, Sardar Khan 4-36, Haroon Waheed 3-5), Islamabad Region 380-8 in 83 overs ( Haroon Wahid 177, Hassan Nawaz 59, Tayyab Ali 2-64, Mustafa Nasir 2-96, Muhammad Aizaz 2-116) Result: Islamabad won by an innings and 45 runs.