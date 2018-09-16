Sun September 16, 2018
Islamabad

September 16, 2018

Speakers call for protecting environment to save future

Islamabad : Caritas Pakistan Islamabad-Rawalpindi (CPIR) the social wing of Catholic Church under its Climate Change Programme organised a seminar “Save Environment - Save Future” on Saturday at Fatima Church, Islamabad, says a press release.

His Grace Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad, Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi Diocese was the Chief Guest. The seminar was also attended by Rashid Shafiq, Deputy Director, Green Pakistan, Representatives of NGOs, GOs, Corporate Sector, Students, Youth, Lawyers, teachers, health Professionals, and community members.

Kamran Sattar Executive Secretary CPIR, in his welcome address thanked all the distinguished guests for participating in this seminar, he also shared that CPIR has been working on Climate Change issues and environment conservation in different target areas. He further stressed that it is our duty to give a safe environment for our coming generations.

Dr. Rohama Gill - Chairperson - Environment Sciences Department, Fatima Jinnah Women University shared her thoughts about environmental issues and challenges in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers from Green Pakistan Programme, stressed the dire need of urgent actions to save our rapidly degrading environment.

Chief guest, Joseph Arshad, Archbishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi Diocese said that Catholic Church has always stressed to save the beautiful planet “Earth” and “Pope Francis” the supreme Leader of Catholic Church has issued an encyclical Laudato Si specifically on Ecology. He shared, “the encyclical stresses human beings that the earth is a gift from the Almighty and its protection is our first duty. If we don’t act wisely and do not save our environment, destruction is inevitable”. In Pakistan, Catholic Church has strong aim to implement Laudato Si message through all of its subsidiaries, such as, Caritas Pakistan, schools, colleges, parishes, convents and Christian communities.

Rev. Fr. Yousaf Amanat Parish Priest of Khatoon-e-Fatima Parish thanked His Grace Arch Bishop Joseph Arshad and other guests for participation in the seminar. At the end of seminar, Chief guest and guest of honour planted trees as their commitment to move forwards against environmental challenges in Pakistan.

