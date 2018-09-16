‘Adviser’s statement on China misleading’

LAHORE : Former Federal Finance Minister Dr Mubashir Hasan has said it is unfortunate that the statement of an adviser to the prime minister, despite clarifications by the Foreign Office officials, is creating great confusion in the minds of those interested in maintaining the ages-old strategic relationship with China.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the former finance minister said China was an old and tested friend of Pakistan and any hint from any government quarter expressing uncertainties about Pakistan’s dealings with China was misleading. And such statement amounts to sowing the seeds of suspicion with the oldest allay, he added. According to him, the US would be pleased that an adviser, with the status of a federal minister, issued such statement. He was of the view that Pakistan was firmly committed in its relations with China .