Child hit to death by speeding bus

LAHORE : A four-year-old boy was run over and killed by a speeding bus in the Shalimar police area on Saturday.

Victim Feezan, son of Imran of Bhogiwal, Shalimar, was playing in a street when a rashly-driven bus hit and killed him.

Passersby caught the accused driver and gave him a good thrashing before handing him over to police.

gangs busted: CIA arrested 27 members of eight gangs of robbers and thieves here on Saturday.

Police also recovered valuables, old ornaments, cell phones and 16 bikes from possession of the arrested persons. Illegal arms were also seized.

The arrested criminals were identified as Danish, Naeemullah, Waseem, Ashmeer, Anthony, Yasar, Bilal, Afzal, Riaz, Usman, Furqan, Amir, Suraiya, Basit, Ali Raza, Abdul Rehman, Arshad, Manzoor, Farzana, Kausar, Rukhsana, Iqra, Safia, Muqadas, Ameen, Amir and Ali Ahmad.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 852 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Five people died 968 suffered injured. Out of the injured, 585 were badly injured and they were removed to hospitals while 378 slightly injured victims were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.