Sun September 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM
CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal
Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Child hit to death by speeding bus

LAHORE : A four-year-old boy was run over and killed by a speeding bus in the Shalimar police area on Saturday.

Victim Feezan, son of Imran of Bhogiwal, Shalimar, was playing in a street when a rashly-driven bus hit and killed him.

Passersby caught the accused driver and gave him a good thrashing before handing him over to police.

gangs busted: CIA arrested 27 members of eight gangs of robbers and thieves here on Saturday.

Police also recovered valuables, old ornaments, cell phones and 16 bikes from possession of the arrested persons. Illegal arms were also seized.

The arrested criminals were identified as Danish, Naeemullah, Waseem, Ashmeer, Anthony, Yasar, Bilal, Afzal, Riaz, Usman, Furqan, Amir, Suraiya, Basit, Ali Raza, Abdul Rehman, Arshad, Manzoor, Farzana, Kausar, Rukhsana, Iqra, Safia, Muqadas, Ameen, Amir and Ali Ahmad.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 852 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Five people died 968 suffered injured. Out of the injured, 585 were badly injured and they were removed to hospitals while 378 slightly injured victims were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener
Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt
Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC