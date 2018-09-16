Sun September 16, 2018
AFP
September 16, 2018

Mourinho ‘in the dark’ over Raiola’s plans for Pogba

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed he is “in the dark” over Paul Pogba’s outspoken agent Mino Raiola’s intentions for the French World Cup winner.

The United manager was forced to discuss his relationship with the club’s record signing once again after a week in which Pogba heightened the uncertainty over his future on international duty.

“I don’t know if that is true,” said Mourinho when asked if Raiola was trying to engineer a move for his client.

“I also need the agent to tell me or tell you in a way that I can see. If I watch Mr. Raiola on the screen saying the player wants to leave, and that he is organising a way for him to try to leave or so on, then I will believe.

“At this moment, I am in the dark. The only thing that is clear for me is that the player never — in all these days we are together — he never told me that he wants to leave.”

