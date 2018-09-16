Sun September 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM
CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal
Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Broilers’ production reaches 1.2bln/year

KARACHI: Pakistan produces more than 1.2 billion broilers in a year, which are meat-type chicken, and has become the 11th largest poultry producer in the world, an industry official said.

“Chicken once considered a luxury has now become the cheapest source of animal protein in the country,” founder Chairman of Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Khalil Sattar said in a statement.

“The weight gain of broilers in the US is far greater than what it is in Pakistan without using any hormones.”

Sattar denied that local poultry industry is using hormones. “Today’s chicken diet mostly constitutes corn, broken rice, wheat bran, rice polishing, corn by-products, oil seed meals and vegetable oil.”

The US, Brazil and Argentine produce feed with much higher energy content than that is produced in Pakistan, because of the low price of edible oils and feed grains.

PPA chairman said a broiler chick gains more than two kilograms of weight in five weeks, while it takes about six weeks to gain the same weight in Pakistan.

But, local chicken has the same genetic package as is available in the US, Europe, India, Brazil, Argentine, China, and elsewhere in the world.

Khalil said large producers in the country have modern laboratories to evaluate health status of the chicken. “Regular tests are carried out according to a schedule to ensure that chicks are free of viruses and bacterial contaminants.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener
Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt
Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC