Copper falls

London : Copper prices fell on Friday as data in China pointing to a cooling economy and a worsening trade dispute between Washington and Beijing raised concerns that Chinese demand for metals would fall more than expected.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended down 1 percent at $5,973 a tonne.

After closing prices were set in the LME´s open outcry ring, a Bloomberg report said Trump had asked aides to proceed with tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese goods.

The report pushed industrial metals prices lower, with copper down 1.9 percent in electronic trading and slightly down on the week.

Worries that the US-China trade dispute will damage growth in China, the world´s largest metals consumer, have helped push the metal used in power and construction down some 20 percent from a June high.