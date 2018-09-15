Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

World

AFP
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Spanish PM fights back against thesis plagiarism allegation

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez angrily fought back Thursday against allegations that he plagiarised his doctoral thesis, in the same week his health minister resigned over reports of academic irregularities.

"The information appearing in certain media claiming the existence of plagiarism in my doctoral thesis is absolutely FALSE," Socialist Sanchez tweeted, just two days after Carmen Monton quit the health portfolio under a cloud of suspicion.

Spanish media said Monton had been awarded grades without attending classes and that her final project contained plagiarised passages -- charges she denied. "I shall take legal action to defend my honour and dignity if what has been published is not rectified," Sanchez said, after a front-page story by conservative daily ABC said he used "cut and paste" to produce his doctoral dissertation.

The article claimed the premier´s paper on innovations in Spanish economic diplomacy, written in 2012 when he was a professor of economics at the private Camilo Jose Cela university near Madrid, included entire paragraphs lifted almost word for word from an article by fellow economists, and from a government presentation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees
Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC