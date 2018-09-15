Admiral who blasted Trump steps down

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: A celebrated retired admiral who berated President Donald Trump as "embarrassing" to the country has stepped down from his position on an influential Defence Department advisory body, the Pentagon said Friday.Admiral William McRaven, who supervised the 2014 Special Forces raid in Pakistan that killed al-Qaeda kingpin Osama Bin Laden, resigned last month from the Defence Innovation Board, said Pentagon spokeswoman Lt Col Michelle Baldanza.
