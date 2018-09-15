Pakistan down BD in Deaf Cricket

LAHORE: Pakistan made flying start when they defeated hosts Bangladesh by 38 runs in the inaugural match of the tri-nation Deaf Cricket Championship in Dhaka on Friday.

According to information available Bangaldesh won the toss and put Pakistan into bat. Pakistan scored 117 in 20 overs with Bilal Yousuf contributing 30, Jubbar Ali 15 and skipper Qamar Naveed 25. M. Riad took 2 wickets and Akib 1.

In reply Bangladesh were dismissed for 79 in 20 overs. Shahriar Emon scored 19 and M. Imran 13. Waqas, Qamar and Naeem each took two wickets each. Bilal Tariq took one. Qamar Naveed, captain Pakistan team, was declared man of the match.