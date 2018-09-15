MCR bars construction activities on procession routes

Rawalpindi : The Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has stopped all kinds of residential and commercial construction on traditional procession routes till 10th of Muharram (Ashura) day.

The MCR through a notification has directed all contractors and owners not to offload construction material on procession routes otherwise strict action will be taken against the violators.

Municipal Officer Planning Shahzad Haider told ‘The News’ that we have stopped all kinds of residential and commercial constructions on procession routes till 10th of Muharram to avoid any mishap. I have directed all private contractors and owners not to offload construction material on procession routes. If they violated the directions, we will take strict legal against them, he warned. He said that we have taken this step only to avoid any mishap.

The processions of Muharram 9 and 10 will pass through its traditional routes including Lunda Bazaar, Liaquat Road, Trunk Bazaar, Bohar Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Sarafa Bazaar, Lal Haveli, Purana Qila and finally culminated at the Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain.

Several other processions will be taken out from different localities including Dhoke Ratta, Dheri Hassanabad, Dhoke Syedan, Dhamial, Tench Bhata, Bangash Colony and Satellite Town. The roads leading to the routes of the mourning processions will be remained closed for all types of traffic.

Police and other law enforcement agencies will cordon off the procession areas to avert any untoward situation. No one will be allowed to enter the procession without thorough checking. Police teams is continuously patrolling on different roads to ensure security.