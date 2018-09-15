FIA drops charges against CDA ex-chairman in One Constitution Ave case

Islamabad : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in its report has cleared ex-chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Kamran Lashari, other former senior officials and owner of the One Constitution Avenue of allegations regarding irregularities in leasing out 13.5 acres of plot and rescheduling of payments.

The report signed by Director Cyber Crimes of says that the investigation team of Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of FIA and FIA Lahore was ignorant of the fact that the Federal Cabinet in June, 1997 had approved alteration to the master plan to the extent to provide for a five-star hotel, shopping etc., adjacent to the Convention Centre and allowed relaxation in use of the land in Zone-III accommodate a hotel and shopping mall under ICT Zoning Regulations 1992.

It says the fist rescheduling of the payment was requested due to massive earthquake in Pakistan in October, 2005 which required formulation of new building codes. “The CDA board approved rescheduling under CDA Ordinance in consultation with the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet,” the report said.

The second rescheduling was allowed on account of CDA not been able to get NoC for the construction of hotel from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and amendment to CDA lease deed was made in January, 2013,

The report says the lease deed was cancelled by CDA without any justifiable grounds and this was done when no criminal case was registered and NoC for the construction of hotel towers was still pending with CAA. “There is also no clarity in the investigation case file presented CDA documents regarding luxury apartments, service apartments.

It says there is also evidence on the case file regarding loss of Rs25 billion to the national exchequer and during investigation, the team could not substantiate the same allegation.

It may be pointed out here that in the light of an inquiry report of FIA Lahore, FIR at SIU of FIA was registered under sections 409, 419, 468, 471 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act against CDA ex-chairman Kamran Lashari, then CDA board members and CEO o M/S BNP Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The case relates to a CDA land measuring 13.5 acres at Constitution Avenue One for construction of a five-star hotel.

Director Cyber Crimes Captain (r) Muhammad Shoaib reached the conclusion that the investigation team could not substantiate evidences against the accused persons.

“Upon perusal of the fact finding inquiry report, the Director General FIA endorsed the findings and dropped all charges against accused persons,” the Director Cyber Crimes FIA in his conclusions said.