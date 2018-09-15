Nadra office in Taunsa soon: CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has contacted the federal government for accelerating the process of computerised national identity cards for the people living in Dera Ghazi Khan and its tribal areas.

Immediate steps will be taken for setting up Nadra Registration Centre (NRC) in the tribal area and Taunsa tehsil of the division. The federal government has approved in principle in this regard, he said.

In a statement issued here Friday, the chief minister said that NRC will be set up for tribal area and Taunsa tehsil and another centre will be set up in sub-tehsil of Vohwa.

Similarly, Nadra centre will be upgraded in DG Khan and all the relevant issues will be completed within one month. He said the Punjab government will provide land and building for the purpose of setting up NRCs.

reforms: Usman Buzdar has said that work has been started to introduce reforms in Punjab police on the pattern of KP and police force will act as a servant to the masses in the new Pakistan.

Talking to delegations of people belonging to Dera Ghazi Khan and its tribal areas who called on the chief minister at his office on Friday, he said that he belonged to the masses and therefore, knew their everyday problems well. The government fully knows the public sentiments and its issues, he added. The prime focus of the PTI government is on providing basic necessities of life to the general public and work is being done to implement the 100-day agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This agenda is, in fact, a composite plan of public service which would be implemented with full attention and efficiency. My doors are open and I always keep a continuous liaison with the people, he added. He said that change has been introduced to ensure a bright future for the public and we will have to burn the midnight oil to transform the country.

tribute: Usman Buzdar has paid rich tributes to the bravery and courage of security officials martyred during a successful operation against the terrorists in North Waziristan.

The martyred officials set up a wonderful example of bravery and sent the terrorists to hell. The nation pays tributes to these martyrs on their great sacrifice, he added. He said that Naib Subedar Nazir Ahmed Chandio, Sepoys Amir and Fakhar have embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting the terrorists. The nation is proud of its brave sons sacrificing their lives for the motherland and their great sacrifices will not be wasted.

tomb: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the dilapidated condition of the tomb of Mir Chakar Rind Baloch in Okara and sought a report from the deputy commissioner.

Giving instructions for the restoration of the historic place, the CM said the department concerned should actively take measure in this regard. He said that a comprehensive strategy should be evolved for the restoration of the historic place.

new Pakistan: Usman Buzdar has said that journey to achieve the goal of a new Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan has begun and the foundations of a new Pakistan have been laid.

He was talking to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser who called on the chief minister at his office on Friday.

During the meeting, various matters, including parliamentary affairs came under discussion. Asad Qaiser congratulated Usman Buzdar on becoming the chief minister and extended good wishes to him.