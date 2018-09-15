Take your time

Although everyone seems to have high expectations from the PTI government, it is unrealistic to expect the Imran Khan-led administration to change this so soon. The government cannot fix all the issues that have cropped up over the last seven decades by the wave of a magic wand. In order to achieve the expected reforms, the people must also take on the responsibility of creating Naya Pakistan.

At this critical juncture, the country’s exchequer is almost empty and we need money to address our burgeoning debt burden. Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to have prioritised rectifying our economic woes before fixing other crises. Imran has refrained from visiting foreign countries and is trying to reduce the costs of involved in the security protocol of ministers. He has decided to auction luxurious cars and set up taskforces to tackle corruption. This will bring a positive change in the country. And yet, some elements have been criticising him for not taking major problems into account. But it would be best to give the government time as problems that span seven decades can’t be resolved in a just 100 days.

Anosha Hasin

Charsadda