Blind murder case solved in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The police claimed to have solved a blind murder case in Prang tehsil on Thursday.

Officials sources said the police had found the body of a youth on the bank of river Swat four days ago.

The body had been shifted to the hospital where the deceased was identified as Faheem.

District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan had constituted a team comprising Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Nazeer Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police-City Bashir Ahmad Khan Yousafzai and in-charge Prang Police Station Farooq Shah to probe the case.

The police team started an investigation and arrested Waleed, a friend of the deceased.

During interrogation, the held person disclosed that the deceased wanted to sexually abuse him at gunpoint. “I shot him dead and dumped his body on the bank of the Swat River,” he revealed.