PSB Peshawar begins plantation drive

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Coaching Centre in Peshawar Thursday launched a tree plantation drive.

Director Sports PSB Coaching Centre Mumtaz Ahmed Nadeem launched the drive by planting a sapling at the lawn of the centre.

Mumtaz said that trees and other plants help make environment clean and healthy, adding that merciless chopping of forests has posed a serious threat to the environment.

The official added that every citizen should play role in the national plantation drive by planting at least one tree.