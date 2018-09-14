PSB Peshawar begins plantation drive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Coaching Centre in Peshawar Thursday launched a tree plantation drive.
Director Sports PSB Coaching Centre Mumtaz Ahmed Nadeem launched the drive by planting a sapling at the lawn of the centre.
Mumtaz said that trees and other plants help make environment clean and healthy, adding that merciless chopping of forests has posed a serious threat to the environment.
The official added that every citizen should play role in the national plantation drive by planting at least one tree.
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Coaching Centre in Peshawar Thursday launched a tree plantation drive.
Director Sports PSB Coaching Centre Mumtaz Ahmed Nadeem launched the drive by planting a sapling at the lawn of the centre.
Mumtaz said that trees and other plants help make environment clean and healthy, adding that merciless chopping of forests has posed a serious threat to the environment.
The official added that every citizen should play role in the national plantation drive by planting at least one tree.
Comments