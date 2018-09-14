Ladies tennis event from 23rd

ISLAMABAD: Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Tennis Tournament will be played here at the PSB Tennis Courts from September 23, says a press release.

Subh-e-Nau Chairperson Shahida Kausar Farooq said this ladies tennis event aims at promotion of women sports in the country.

She said that tennis events for female players are rare in Pakistan and its Subh-e-Nau that has hosted most number of ladies tournament in the country. She said that this tournament will encourage new female players to come forward and take part in competitive tennis contest.

Giving details about the tournament, she said that the tournament will be played on hard courts. There will be three different categories which include ladies singles, ladies doubles and girls juniors under-18.

She said that prize money for this event will be Rs250,000 while outstation players will be given daily allowances as well. Juniors’ players will also receive economy class train fares as per Pakistan Tennis Federation rules.

Meanwhile, Mrs Farooq also announced that there will be a special category for media persons during the event where players from different TV channels, newspapers and news agencies could take part and show their skills. She said that interested players can send their entries to the tournament referee Shahzad Akhtar Alvi at 0333-5158971 or Subh-e-Nau office at 0321-7059269. Last date for sending entries is September 22.