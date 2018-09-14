Islamabad on top against Hyderabad in U19 cricket

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Khan (5-19) and Ahsan Asghar (3-29) helped Islamabad take control against Hyderabad in the Inter-Region Under-19 Three-Day Tournament match here at the National Ground.

Hyderabad were bowled out for 114 with both Islamabad bowlers bowling well.

In response, Haroon Waheed (86 not out) and Hassan Nawaz (59) powered Islamabad to 222-5.

Islamabad enjoy 108-run first innings lead with five wickets and two days to spare.

Scores in brief: At National Ground, Islamabad: Hyderabad 114 all out in 34.5 overs (Saud Jaffri 54; Sardar Khan 5-19, Ahsan Asghar 3-29). Islamabad 222-5 in 53 overs (Haroon Wahid 86 not out, M Hassan Nawaz 59; Tayyab Ali 2-35).

At Marghazar Ground, Islamabad: Larkana 104 all out in 46.4 overs (Ishfaque Ahmed 31, Umar Khalid 28; Farhan Shafiq 4-44, Mubashir Khan 3-8, Muhammad Shahwaiz 3-15). Rawalpindi 153-4 in 42 overs (Haider Ali 75, Razaul Mustafa 24 not out).

At Gohati Cricket Ground, Swabi: Sialkot 98 all out in 43.4 overs (Umer Shafiq 36, Ashit Bhatti 25; Ahmad Khan 4-19, Amir Azmat 3-20, Niaz 2-25). Peshawar 154-5 in 36 overs (Mohammad Haris 65 not out, Abuzar Tariq 32; Adnan Haider 3-12).

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Abbottabad 127 all out in 52.4 overs (Afaq Ahmed 44, Shahbaz Khan 21; Mohammad 6-56, Fahad Hussain 2-36). Dera Murad Jamali 192-4 in 51 overs (Shoaib Ahmed 78, Fahad Hussain 51 not out, Aqeel Khan 32).