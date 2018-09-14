Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Islamabad

MI
Myra Imran
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

New Christian Divorce Bill would be drafted

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari has committed to ensure the implementation of Hindu marriage and divorce laws and formulation of a new Christian Divorce Bill.

She said that while talking to the representative delegation of Christian and Hindu communities in a meeting held to discuss the laws and rules for protection of minority rights. Members of the delegation also put forward suggestions in this regard. The delegation was also briefed about the implementations of laws, policy and measures.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari said that concrete steps have been taken through comprehensive strategy to ensure the protection of rights of minorities adding that Pakistan’s constitution guarantees the protection of human rights including the rights of minorities.

“The government is committed to protect the due rights of minorities to ensure their freedom and security,” she said adding that protection of rights of minorities and improve their socio-economic status was one of the governments’ top priorities.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that the government has always taken pragmatic measures to ensure the better status of minorities without any prejudice. She further said that all the minorities in Pakistan have religious freedom and complete security adding that they are enjoying complete freedom as equal citizen of the beloved nation.

Members of the delegation appreciated the endeavours of government especially the Ministry of Human Rights for the Protection and promotion of rights of minorities and assured their full support in this regard.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?