Orientation

LAHORE: The orientation ceremony of BS Part-I (1st Year) 2018 was held in the college auditorium of Govt College of Home Economics, Gulberg, Lahore. Newly admitted students and their parents attended the ceremony.

Principal Prof Dr Ambreen Sagheer addressed the students and told them about the history of the college. She also introduced the faculty members and told the freshers and their parents about admission policy rules and regulations the college. Vice-Principal Seema Shurjeel and Incharge Advisory Council Zill-e-Huma Khan were also present.