TB prevention measures stressed

LAHORE : With a view to boost up the community participation in prevention and control on TB and to evolve a strategy for registration of missing TB patients.

The National TB Control Programme organised two-day workshop in Lahore from Thursday. WHO regional Head Dr Akhter, WHO Geneva representative Dr Lena, provincial heads of TB control programmes, representatives of Mercy Corp and other stakeholders attended the opening ceremony. The speakers said community participation in prevention and control of TB was essential and the objective of the workshop was to strengthen the communication management so that the TB teams could reach to such patients who have yet not registered. All the provincial heads of TB control programmes gave presentations regarding the current situation of the disease in their respective provinces and the steps taken for control and treatment of TB. The participants would prepare recommendations for future strategy after group discussions. Punjab TB Control Programme (PTP) Director Dr Zarfishan Tahir said the services of LHWs have also acquired to create awareness about the disease and at present in 12 districts LHWs were working on it. She said PTP would sign a MoU with the local govt department for the promotion of TB control activities. She said special teams would visit southern districts of the province after Muharram to hold TB screening camps. Partnership Development Manager Zubair Ahmad said PTP has launched TB screening programme with the collaboration of different organisations. He said 26 thousand industrial workers have been screened so far. Moreover screening of two thousand lawyers have also completed with the help of LHC bar.

Helmets distributed: The Traffic SP on Thursday inaugurated a road safety campaign to prevent accidents on the city roads. He also distributed helmets and side and back view mirrors among the citizens at GPO Chowk.

position holders: Position-holders of Government College University Lahore in the Intermediate Examinations 2018 Wednesday called upon Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah to discuss and seek guidance for their future education plans. GCU Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr Raiz Ahmed and Director Intermediate Studies Syed Tariq Rizwan were also present.