Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

TB prevention measures stressed

LAHORE : With a view to boost up the community participation in prevention and control on TB and to evolve a strategy for registration of missing TB patients.

The National TB Control Programme organised two-day workshop in Lahore from Thursday. WHO regional Head Dr Akhter, WHO Geneva representative Dr Lena, provincial heads of TB control programmes, representatives of Mercy Corp and other stakeholders attended the opening ceremony. The speakers said community participation in prevention and control of TB was essential and the objective of the workshop was to strengthen the communication management so that the TB teams could reach to such patients who have yet not registered. All the provincial heads of TB control programmes gave presentations regarding the current situation of the disease in their respective provinces and the steps taken for control and treatment of TB. The participants would prepare recommendations for future strategy after group discussions. Punjab TB Control Programme (PTP) Director Dr Zarfishan Tahir said the services of LHWs have also acquired to create awareness about the disease and at present in 12 districts LHWs were working on it. She said PTP would sign a MoU with the local govt department for the promotion of TB control activities. She said special teams would visit southern districts of the province after Muharram to hold TB screening camps. Partnership Development Manager Zubair Ahmad said PTP has launched TB screening programme with the collaboration of different organisations. He said 26 thousand industrial workers have been screened so far. Moreover screening of two thousand lawyers have also completed with the help of LHC bar.

Helmets distributed: The Traffic SP on Thursday inaugurated a road safety campaign to prevent accidents on the city roads. He also distributed helmets and side and back view mirrors among the citizens at GPO Chowk.

position holders: Position-holders of Government College University Lahore in the Intermediate Examinations 2018 Wednesday called upon Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah to discuss and seek guidance for their future education plans. GCU Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr Raiz Ahmed and Director Intermediate Studies Syed Tariq Rizwan were also present.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?