Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Karachi

Zia Ur Rehman
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ANP Sindh suspends membership of violators of party discipline

After facing a humiliating defeat in the July 25 general elections, the Awami National Party’s Sindh chapter (ANP) has started taking action against its leaders and members for violating party discipline during the polls.

On Thursday the party suspended the basic membership of a number of its senior members. Several other members have been suspended for one to two months.

ANP leaders said a committee had been formed to investigate complaints of violation of party discipline during the general elections. The body’s recommendations were then sent to ANP Sindh chief Shahi Syed.

The leaders whose basic membership has been suspended include Sakhi Sarwar, Dr Murad Khan and Muhammad Amjad, all of whom are senior members of the party and have served on key positions in District West.

The membership of ANP District West general secretary Arshad Sohail, Khalid Khan and Anwar Zeb has been suspended for a month, while district leader Usman Ghani’s membership has been suspended for two months. The membership of Saleem Shah of District Malir has also been suspended for a month.

An announcement issued by the party stated that the committee had recommended suspending the said office-bearers, and that ANP Sindh General Secretary Younas Buneri has released the notification for their suspension.

The ANP had performed appallingly in July’s polls, as the party could not secure a large number of votes from any of the constituencies where it had fielded its candidates.

Even the party’s provincial chief, who contested from two National Assembly constituencies, namely NA-250 (SITE, Qasba Colony) and NA-238 (Landhi Industrial Area, Ibrahim Hyderi), lagged behind in the electoral race.

Analysts believe the party had performed well in Karachi only in the 2008 elections. Since then it has been on a downward spiral, performing dismally in the 2013 polls, in the 2015 local government elections and in this year’s national electoral race.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?