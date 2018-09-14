Delegation of China’s South China University of Technology, Guangzhou

visits Sindh Madressatul Islam University

Karachi: Sindh Madressatul Islam University and China’s South China University of Technology, Guangzhou have agreed to cooperate with each other in various fields including faculty and students’ training programs and research work. They agreed upon it during a meeting held between Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU and Chinese delegation headed by Prof. Dr. AN Ran during Chinese delegation’s visit to SMIU on Thursday.

On this occasion an introductory program was held at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of SMIU, where Prof. Dr. AN Ran in her speech said that the aim of their visit was to meet the people of Pakistan especially youth and try to learn from each other about the things of mutual interest and culture. She said that during their visit to various cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi they were impressed from the diversity of Pakistan’s culture. Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU in his address said that there was a need to establish people to people contact between people of Pakistan and China specially youth of both countries, because youth of China and Pakistan have a lot power and they have to take the important positions in their respective countries in future.***