Fri September 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

NAB told to file reference against former officials

The administrative judge of an accountability court once again granted time to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities to file a corruption reference against former officials of the Pakistan State Oil till September 24.

The court was informed on Wednesday that the corruption reference was not yet prepared against the then PSO general manager Syed Zulfiqar Jaffery, the then senior PSO general manger Syed Nazar Ali Zaidi and others who were allegedly involved in the corruption of more than Rs63 billion.

The investigation officer (IO) prayed to the court to grant further time so the investigation could be completed and a reference could be prepared. The court allowed the plea and adjourned the hearing till September 24. NAB had arrested Syed Nazar Ali Zaidi from Hunza, Gilgit Baltistan and Syed Zulfiqar Jaffery from Islamabad last month.

Meanwhile, the All-Pakistan Judicial Employees’ Association (APJEA) announced setting up a Dam Fund to support the CJP’s stand on gathering funds for constructing the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

