FWO shows interest in mutual cooperation with Railways

ISLAMABAD: Major General Inam Haider Malik, DG Frontier Work Organisation (FWO) called on Sh. Rashid Ahmad, Federal Minister for Railways on Wednesday at the Ministry of Railways.

During the meeting both the dignitaries’ showed interest in mutual cooperation. FWO showed interest in working with Pakistan Railways at Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis. Similarly, the Federal Minister showed interest in 4 areas including, constructing Gwadar-Quetta section in standard gauge, secondly, to convert Quetta-Taftan section into standard gauge. He asked DG FWO to ensure security of pilgrims at Quetta-Taftan section. Thirdly, he asked FWO to make a new alignment in standard gauge from Karachi to Peshawar.