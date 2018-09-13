Moot on medicinal chemistry and drug discovery planned

Islamabad : The Royal Society of Chemistry UK and RSC Pakistan Section are going to organise the first International Conference on 'Medicinal Chemistry and Drug Discovery' on October 18 and 19 for young scientists.

The event will be held at Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) Secretariat in Islamabad.

The speakers of the conference will comprise of eminent scientists from UK, in particular from Oxford University.

The COMSTECH has invited applications from all OIC member states for participation in the conference until September 20. Applicants from OIC member states (other than Pakistan) are required to register through the procedure mentioned on the website of COMSTECH.

The organisers said the conference would provide exciting opportunities for young scientists working in the field of medicinal chemistry and drug discovery to interact with science leaders.

The international event aims at gathering researchers involved in the complementary fields related to the conception and development of new drugs and related therapeutic innovations.

The conference topics would include Protein/enzyme systems targeted for therapeutics interventions, Chemical biology in drug discovery: visualizing biological processes, Current research in medicinal chemistry, Structure and fragment-based drug design, Target discovery and validation, Natural products drug discovery, Drug-receptor interaction and Case studies: from target validation to novel drugs.

The objective behind arranging this conference include stimulating engagement, networking and collaboration amongst researchers within medicinal chemistry, chemical biology and drug discovery for further development and advancement of chemical sciences.

The conference will help provide a platform for researchers from all over the world and particularly OIC member states to contribute to international research within medicinal chemistry.

The target audience of the conference will be from academics, industrial and Research and Development fields which include Chemists, Pharmaceutical scientists, Physicians, Biotechnologists, Biochemists, Faculty Members, Researchers, Heads, Directors and Students of Chemistry, Biology and Pharmacy and Medicine.