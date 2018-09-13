Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians

US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow
Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’

‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’
Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC
Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Moot on medicinal chemistry and drug discovery planned

Islamabad : The Royal Society of Chemistry UK and RSC Pakistan Section are going to organise the first International Conference on 'Medicinal Chemistry and Drug Discovery' on October 18 and 19 for young scientists.

The event will be held at Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) Secretariat in Islamabad.

The speakers of the conference will comprise of eminent scientists from UK, in particular from Oxford University.

The COMSTECH has invited applications from all OIC member states for participation in the conference until September 20. Applicants from OIC member states (other than Pakistan) are required to register through the procedure mentioned on the website of COMSTECH.

The organisers said the conference would provide exciting opportunities for young scientists working in the field of medicinal chemistry and drug discovery to interact with science leaders.

The international event aims at gathering researchers involved in the complementary fields related to the conception and development of new drugs and related therapeutic innovations.

The conference topics would include Protein/enzyme systems targeted for therapeutics interventions, Chemical biology in drug discovery: visualizing biological processes, Current research in medicinal chemistry, Structure and fragment-based drug design, Target discovery and validation, Natural products drug discovery, Drug-receptor interaction and Case studies: from target validation to novel drugs.

The objective behind arranging this conference include stimulating engagement, networking and collaboration amongst researchers within medicinal chemistry, chemical biology and drug discovery for further development and advancement of chemical sciences.

The conference will help provide a platform for researchers from all over the world and particularly OIC member states to contribute to international research within medicinal chemistry.

The target audience of the conference will be from academics, industrial and Research and Development fields which include Chemists, Pharmaceutical scientists, Physicians, Biotechnologists, Biochemists, Faculty Members, Researchers, Heads, Directors and Students of Chemistry, Biology and Pharmacy and Medicine.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari