Girls outsmart boys in HSSC exams

Rawalpindi : The female students once again notched top two positions in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Annual Examination held under the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Rawalpindi earlier this year.

According to result announced at a ceremony here on Wednesday, Zaheka Tul Jannat (Roll no 711195) of Punjab College for Girls, Chakwal bagged overall first position by securing 1048 marks. She was followed by Aiman Nisa, (Roll no 739244) of Punjab College for Women, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi who bagged second position by securing 1044 marks.

The third position was clinched by Muhammad Yasir Mehmood (Roll No 720592) belonging to Kallar Kahar Science College for Boys, Kallar Kahar, Chakwal. He achieved 1042 marks. All the top three position holders belong to Pre-Medical Group.

While in Pre-Medical Male, the second position was achieved by Muqarrab Bin Mudassar, (Roll No 756111) of Punjab College of Information Technology, B-1372, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi. He got 1041 marks. Muhammad Muqeet ul Hassan, (Roll No 716287) a student of Punjab College of Science and Commerce, Chakwal bagged third positing in the group by securing 1032 marks.

In the Pre-Engineering Group, Arsalan Ahmad, (Roll No 718950) of Punjab College of Science, Talagang, Chakwal achieved first position by securing 1038 marks, followed by Muhammad Zeeshan Javed, (Roll No 719477) of Punjab College of Science and Commerce, Chakwal who got 1033 total marks. While the third position was secured by Muhammad Irfan, (Roll No 716710) of Mulhal Science College for Boys, Mulhal Mughlan, Tehsil and District Chakwal. He obtained 1026 marks.

In General Science Male Group, Muhammad Hamza Muneeb ul Hassan, (Roll No 716072) of Chanab College for Boys Talagang Road, Chakwal got 947 marks to remain first in this group. While Muhammad Zafeer Yaseen, (Roll No 763492) of Steps College for Boys 23/B, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi achieve equal marks to share first position this group. They were followed by Fasih Mehmood, (Roll No 720543) of Kallar Kahar Science College for Boys, Kallar Kahar, Chakwal who got second position by getting 942 marks as well as Awais Khan, (Roll No 767247) of Punjab College of Information Technology, B-1372, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi also shared second position by securing 942 total marks. The third position in General Science Group was also shared by Faizan ul Islam, (Roll No 752777), Steps College for Boys, 23/B, S/Town, Rawalpindi and Najaf Ali, roll no 709550 of Government Higher Secondary School, Malal, Tehsil Fatehjang, Attock as both got 941 marks in the examination.

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Captain (r), Saif Anjum who graced the occasion as chief guest distributed shields and certificates among the overall top position holders. He congratulated the students for achieving distinctions in the examination. He also advised the students who could not manage to clear the examination for working hard and paying full attention on studies to get success in next attempt.